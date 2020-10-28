expand
October 28, 2020

Trump to campaign in Rochester Friday

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020

By Brian Bakst, Minnesota Public Radio News

President Donald Trump is returning to Minnesota for his fourth campaign rally since August.

Trump is due to appear in Rochester on Friday evening as part of a three-state swing through the Upper Midwest. His event will follow speeches in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Of the three, Minnesota is the only one Trump didn’t win in 2016. He’s been focused on flipping it since.

In the past few months, Trump has visited Mankato, Bemidji and Duluth as he aims to juice up a rural voting base he thinks can help him build up a winning margin.

Public polling has consistently shown former Vice President Joe Biden ahead in Minnesota, which has the nation’s longest streak of supporting Democrats for the White House.

