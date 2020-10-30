Trump complains about Minnesota rally limits

President Donald Trump is hitting the Midwest as he begins the critical final stretch before Election Day. He’ll be campaigning in Michigan and Wisconsin — two states he narrowly carried in 2016 — as well as Minnesota, which he narrowly lost.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House in his signature hyperbole, “We got the biggest crowds in the history of politics and I think you will all be witness to that.”

Trump has been drawing thousands of supporters, most not wearing masks, to rallies across the country despite the coronavirus pandemic and has faced minimal opposition from local leaders.

But state and local officials have insisted he abide by a 250 cap on large events in Rochester, Minnesota.

Trump complained that “25,000 people want to be there. And they say you can only have 250 people. They thought I’d cancel. But I’m not canceling and we’ll find out what happens.“

His closing sprint to Election Day will include three stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday and nearly a dozen events in the final 48 hours across states he carried in 2016.

Democrat Joe Biden was visiting Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota on Friday. He will hit Michigan on Saturday, where he’ll hold a joint rally with former President Barack Obama.