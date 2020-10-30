expand
Ad Spot

October 30, 2020

Trump complains about Minnesota rally limits

By Associated Press

Published 11:50 am Friday, October 30, 2020

President Donald Trump is hitting the Midwest as he begins the critical final stretch before Election Day. He’ll be campaigning in Michigan and Wisconsin — two states he narrowly carried in 2016 — as well as Minnesota, which he narrowly lost.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House in his signature hyperbole, “We got the biggest crowds in the history of politics and I think you will all be witness to that.”

Trump has been drawing thousands of supporters, most not wearing masks, to rallies across the country despite the coronavirus pandemic and has faced minimal opposition from local leaders.

But state and local officials have insisted he abide by a 250 cap on large events in Rochester, Minnesota.

Trump complained that “25,000 people want to be there. And they say you can only have 250 people. They thought I’d cancel. But I’m not canceling and we’ll find out what happens.“

His closing sprint to Election Day will include three stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday and nearly a dozen events in the final 48 hours across states he carried in 2016.

Democrat Joe Biden was visiting Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota on Friday. He will hit Michigan on Saturday, where he’ll hold a joint rally with former President Barack Obama.

More News

Albert Lea football cancels third game this season

Vikings’ slide casts shadow over rematch with Packers

2 Vikings, 6 Bulldogs named to Top of Iowa All-Conference teams

Trump complains about Minnesota rally limits

Elections & Campaigns

Trump complains about Minnesota rally limits

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19: Minnesota reports over 3,000 new cases, 18 deaths

Cops, Courts & Fires

Doors to business damaged and other reports

Education

Glenville-Emmons 7th through 12th graders to transition to hybrid learning

Health Updates

Bracing for more bad days, broken records

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden to hold rallies Friday in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota SOS: Too late to mail ballots — but not to vote

News

Bid to recruit ex-cops as poll challengers comes under fire

Lake Mills

Bulldogs’ season comes to an end

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in Freeborn, Waseca counties

Elections & Campaigns

GOP campaigns ask that late absentee ballots be separated

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota legislative candidates make final push

Education

Alden-Conger 6th-12th graders to transition back to distance learning

News

U.S. Senate candidate Lewis out of hospital after 2-night stay

News

Vikings not declaring rebuild; DE Hunter has neck surgery

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to recognize World Stroke Day  

News

Bridge Avenue construction winding down in next few weeks

Health Updates

Walz: State plans to launch COVID-19 testing effort among young adults

Elections & Campaigns

Trump to campaign in Rochester Friday

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reaches 700 cases; another death reported in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle damaged and other reports

News

Five tips — and a bunch of ideas — to help you celebrate Halloween safely this year

News

Money pours into Minnesota legislative races