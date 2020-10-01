expand
October 1, 2020

Transfer station, landfill fall hours start

By Submitted

Published 1:46 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

The fall hours for Albert Lea’s transfer station and demolition landfill started today, according to a press release. The fall hours, which run through Nov. 30, will be noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Services include household garbage disposal, demolition debris disposal, brush disposal, yard waste composting (with a compost permit), electronics recycling, appliance recycling, used oil recycling, scrap metal recycling, cardboard/paper recycling, and glass/can recycling.

Compost disposal requires a compost permit, and the 2020 permit is pink. The permits are $11 for city residents, $16.50 for non-city residents, $110 for city commercial businesses and $165 for non-city commercial businesses. Permits must be visibly placed on windshields when using the site. The permits allow unlimited use of the compost site for the calendar year and will be available for purchase at the transfer station and City Hall.

The station offers free compost and woodchips when available, the release stated.

