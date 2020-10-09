expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2020

Tigers pick up win in regular season finale

By Tyler Julson

Published 3:56 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team traveled to Winona Thursday night in a makeup game originally scheduled for mid September.

The Tigers leaned on a two-goal performance in the first half to hold on an beat the Winhawks, 2-1. 

Scoring for the Tigers were sophomores Morgan Luhring and Kendall Kenis.

According to head coach David Schultz, Winona scored its only goal of the game after a flip throw-in in the second half. He said Albert Lea had six chances to score in the second half, but was unable to find the back of the net, but the defense held strong, allowing the Tigers to grab the win.

The Tigers move to 3-5-1 on the season, their three wins coming over Austin, Faribault and Winona.

Albert Lea now moves into the Section 2A tournament. At the time of publication, it was uncertain who the Tigers would see in the first round.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

News

Small game harvest numbers up in 2019 despite fewer licenses sold

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 9 new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police looking for information tied to gunshots fired

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive theft reports and other calls

News

Race against the fall color clock: Over half of Minnesota already at or past peak

News

Minnesota officials allow larger dining groups in restaurants, as COVID cases continue to rise

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities seeking information tied to vehicle fires

News

County board approves appointment of auditor-treasurer

Cops, Courts & Fires

51 protesters arrested after officer in Floyd death released

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 7th death

News

MSHSL to allow spectators at indoor events

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign sign stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Jason Lewis self-quarantines for 2nd time in week

Elections & Campaigns

2nd Trump-Biden debate to be virtual due to Trump’s COVID-19

Elections & Campaigns

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wildfire risk increases across Minnesota

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea girls’ tennis season comes to an end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths reported statewide

Health Updates

Hospitalization data change draws questions

News

Minneapolis mural dedicated to George Floyd defaced again

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out of vehicle and other reports