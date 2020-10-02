expand
Ad Spot

October 2, 2020

Tigers compete in final home meet

By Tyler Julson

Published 1:51 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

The Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams hosted Northfield at Bancroft Bay Park Thursday afternoon in the final home meet of the 2020 season.

While both the boys’ and girls’ teams came up on the losing end to the Raiders, coaching staff was pleased with the improvements shown by all runners.

In the boys’ race, sophomore Gavin Hanke was the top finisher and earned him the title of head coach Jim Haney’s star runner. Hanke finished as the runner up in the race with a time of 17:38.7.

Two other Tigers finished in the top five. Seniors Aaron Bauers and Logan Barr came in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Bauers finished with a time of 18:12.9 and Barr finished with a time of 18:41.7.

Also scoring for Albert Lea was junior Mason Buendorf and freshman Isaiah McGaffey. Buendorf came in 11th place with a time of 19:41.5 and McGaffey came in 12th place with a time of 19:41.5.

“Gavin Hanke had a very impressive race,” Haney said. “The coaching staff was so proud of his effort. He ran in the front of the pack the whole race and he continues to be a very impressive runner each week. He has accepted the challenge of running with the top runners in the Big Nine and he has proved to the competition that he will be a factor during the Big Nine and section meets coming up in the next two weeks.

“Aaron Bauers had his best race of the season and Logan Barr had an impressive effort to pace the Tigers as we had 3 runners in the top five. We are looking for our best effort of the season next week which is the Big Nine.”

As a team the boys lost to Northfield 25-34.

In the girls’ race, sophomore Jai Maligaya was once again the Tigers’ top finisher, coming in eighth place with a time of 22:57.3.

First-time varsity runner seventh grader Hanna Austinson was the second best finisher for Albert Lea, coming in ninth place with a time of 23:34.6.

Rounding out the top five for Albert Lea was junior Aliyah Studier in 10th place with a time of 25:33.1, senior Jaiden Venem  in 11th with a time of 36:54.2 and senior Katelyn Uthke in 12th place with a time of 27:35.0.

“The girls ran into a very strong Northfield team,” Haney said. “Jai Maligaya has had a great season and paced the tigers. She has been our No. 1 runner from day one. She continues to improve every week. She has been a warrior for the team as she has put forth top effort in meets and in practice.

“The coaching staff was also impressed by the effort of Hanna Austinson.  She had a great race for her first varsity competition.  She went out and attacked the course. She learned a great deal in her first varsity race and she proved that she is a very strong runner.”

As a team, the girls lost to Northfield 15-50.

The Tigers will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Owatonna for the Big Nine Conference meet.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Lower cases reported in area counties; state offers response to Trump’s positive test

News

Where Trump went and who he met in Minnesota ahead of testing positive for COVID-19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles tampered with and other reports

News

Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawyer: Unruly crowd warrants venue change in Floyd case

News

Second Bing-Oh! prize claimed

News

Transfer station, landfill fall hours start

News

MSHSL approves winter sports season; no state tournaments for fall

Cops, Courts & Fires

Duluth police investigating attack on photojournalist

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Total Minnesota cases pass 100,000

Education

School board approves proposed 1.17% levy increase

News

First Tribune Bing-Oh! Fall prize claimed

Health Updates

Mayo: ‘Opioid overdose deaths increasing during pandemic’

Elections & Campaigns

Trump rakes in money, stirs up supporters in Minnesota trip

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27A

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects candidate’s challenge to Minnesota virus rules

Elections & Campaigns

12 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted

News

I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes; ramp detours lifted Thursday between Austin, Albert Lea

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; 16 deaths reported statewide

Elections & Campaigns

Trump visit to Duluth highlights growing fight for union voters

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI after crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash on Highway 13

Elections & Campaigns

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions