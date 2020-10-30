expand
October 30, 2020

Suspect wounded when gun fires during police pat down

By Associated Press

Published 3:42 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

ST. PAUL — A suspect was wounded when his handgun fired during a pat down search by police in St. Paul, according to authorities.

The incident happened about 1:15 a.m. Friday when patrol officers saw two men acting suspiciously, police said. One of the men was detained and when officers were in the process of patting him down, they discovered he had a handgun.

Officials said at some point the gun discharged and struck the man in the leg. His injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening. Paramedics took the man to Regions Hospital where he’s in stable condition.

The man has been arrested for possessing a gun as a felon, officials said.

Three officers who were at the scene when the gun fired will be put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the incident.

