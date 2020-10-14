expand
October 14, 2020

Stolen vehicle found and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:49 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

A stolen vehicle was reported found in a field at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 760th Avenue and 340th Street near Ellendale. 

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Matthew Clark Rankin, 32, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving two reports of a possible drunk driver after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

 

Counterfeit bills reported

Police received a report at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday of a counterfeit $20 bill at 609 E. Main St. 

Police received a report at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday of a counterfeit $20 bill at 1452 W. Main St. A second $20 counterfeit bill was reported at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday at the same address. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 24, on a local warrant at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday at 404 Fountain St. 

 

 

