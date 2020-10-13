expand
October 13, 2020

Statewide youth deer season returns

By Submitted

Published 5:29 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Minnesota’s youth deer season will continue statewide for its second year, starting Thursday through Sunday, according to a press release. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season.

To participate, youth must be 10 to 17 years old and have a deer license. An adult parent, guardian or mentor must accompany youth ages 10 to 13. All youth hunters and mentors must follow blaze orange/pink clothing requirements. Adults may not hunt, unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season and have the corresponding license. Complete youth season details are available on the DNR website on the youth deer hunting page.

