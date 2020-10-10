expand
Ad Spot
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
October 9, 2020
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Sons of Norway dinner planned
Lakeview Elementary School fourth graders in Kiah Solberg’s class enjoy their music lesson with Brooke May outside this week, according to a press release. - Provided
Star class: Lakeview fourth graders
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial: America needs newspapers
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Live United: Drop a note or give a call with any ideas you might have
April Jeppson: You see obstacles, but I see opportunities
Guest Column: What will it take to finally pass bonding bill?
Latest Sports
Albert Lea tennis picks up first win in section tournament
Tigers set numerous season-best times against Cougars
Rebels and Panthers see mixed volleyball results
Wolverines open volleyball season
Hole-in-one at Wedgewood
Latest Stories
Stone by stone
2 St. John’s staff shave heads after residents achieve goal
Q&A: Albert Lea City Council candidates
Chamber announces candidate forum schedule
Court Dispositions: Oct. 6-8, 2020
Latest Style
Stone by stone
Teenager to paint mural to help brighten the city
Campus notes
Woman uses ancient method in upcoming Art Center show
Greibrok & Davis
Latest Business
Woman hopes to bring more clothing variety to Albert Lea with new boutique
Making the most of it
Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services headquarters on track to finish in spring
Gift card challenge a success for businesses during COVID-19
Hy-Vee to offer childhood vaccinations, flu shots
Latest Local News
Stone by stone
2 St. John’s staff shave heads after residents achieve goal
Q&A: Albert Lea City Council candidates
Chamber announces candidate forum schedule
Court Dispositions: Oct. 6-8, 2020
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Arts & Culture
Stone by stone
Featured News
2 St. John’s staff shave heads after residents achieve goal
Elections & Campaigns
Q&A: Albert Lea City Council candidates
Elections & Campaigns
Chamber announces candidate forum schedule
Cops, Courts & Fires
Court Dispositions: Oct. 6-8, 2020
Education
Administrator’s Corner: School technology, referendum needed
News
Donate blood to help those fighting cancer
News
Residents enjoy new grill
News
Dairy margin coverage program enrollment to open
Cops, Courts & Fires
Learning fire safety
Education
Free meals for children extended
Education
Star class: Lakeview fourth graders
News
Sons of Norway dinner planned
News
Energy Assistance Program, Cold Weather Rule help Minnesotans
News
Congressman visits Trail’s
Elections & Campaigns
Minnesota absentee voting on record-setting pace
Education
Albert Lea district leaders aim to share more information on referendum
News
White House ups virus aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi
Cops, Courts & Fires
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state
News
Small game harvest numbers up in 2019 despite fewer licenses sold
Health Updates
Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 9 new cases
Cops, Courts & Fires
Police looking for information tied to gunshots fired
Cops, Courts & Fires
Police receive theft reports and other calls
News
Race against the fall color clock: Over half of Minnesota already at or past peak
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2020, Albert Lea Tribune