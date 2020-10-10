expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2020

Lakeview Elementary School fourth graders in Kiah Solberg’s class enjoy their music lesson with Brooke May outside this week, according to a press release. - Provided

Star class: Lakeview fourth graders

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials