October 30, 2020

Hawthorne Elementary School’s elementary school counselor Larissa Rohlik incorporates distance learning and Hawthorne students in a virtual assembly every month. They created a unity tree of hands for National Bully Prevention Month. - Provided

Star class: Hawthorne unity tree

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

