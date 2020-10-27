expand
October 27, 2020

Snowfall temporarily stalls fall harvest in Minnesota

By Associated Press

Published 8:55 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — The October snowfall has temporarily stalled Minnesota’s fall harvest.

Combines are quiet and corn is in limbo for now as farmers wait for dry, warmer temperatures. University of Minnesota Extension crop scientist Tom Hoverstad says that in his 40 years of work he doesn’t remember a fall like this where farmers are waiting for snow to thaw and fall of the corn stalks.

“Because that seven and a half inches of snow contains over an inch of liquid water, it’s going to be muddy. It’s going to be muddy,” said Hoverstad.

The good news is before the October snow fell, most farmers were ahead of schedule.

Hoverstad says the early planting season was followed by an ideal growing season. With prices now looking up, a banner year for some corn growers isn’t out of the question.

“October 2009, was miserable. We didn’t have this much snow. Probably three inches of snow, but a lot more rain and it was very cold. November that year was warmer and drier than normal and that’s what I’m hoping for,” said Hoverstad. “As soon as fields are fit and the snow is off the stalks, they can go get that corn.”

