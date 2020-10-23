expand
October 23, 2020

The National Weather Service is forecasting 3 to 5 inches of snow Saturday night and Sunday. Provided

Snow expected over the weekend

By Staff Reports

Published 1:21 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

After light snow fell on the area Friday morning, snow is expected to return to the forecast Saturday night into Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Albert Lea area has a high risk of seeing two or more inches of snow Saturday night and Sunday and is forecasted to receive new snow accumulation of between 3 and 5 inches. Snow will taper off Sunday afternoon.

People are advised to be prepared for snow-covered roads and to allow extra time to travel.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal for the weekend, with morning lows on Monday and Tuesday forecasted to be in the single digits to mid-teens.

