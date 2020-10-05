expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2020

Shirley M. Anderson

By Submitted

Published 1:31 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

Shirley M. Anderson, 81 of Wabasha, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at her home.

Shirley Mae was born May 4, 1939, in Geneva, MN to Clayton and Mena (Schbert) Johnson. She graduated from Ellendale High School, Ellendale, MN. She married James Draayer at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA and together they had a son, Jeff. James passed away in August 1982. Shirley later married LaVerne “Vern” Anderson in August 1983, in Mantorville, MN.

Shirley was employed by the Albert Lea Public Schools and helped in the cafeteria prior to moving to Wabasha in about 2000. She retired in 2010, from the Wabasha Kellogg Public Schools, serving in the cafeteria also. She was known for her hospitality with the visitors at the Anderson Gardens, rural Wabasha and she assisted Vern in the gardens when she was able.

Shirley M. Anderson

She is survived by her husband Vern; son Jeff (Lisa Thompson) Draayer; grandson Taylor (Lauren) Draayer; granddaughter Lauren (Cory) Hansen; two great grandsons: Archer Draayer and Zerrick Hansen; a step-son Todd Anderson; a step-daughter Lisa Anderson; four step grandchildren: Nikki (Mike)Olsen; Ashley (Brady) Engelby; Ty Anderson; and Jordan (Patrick) Bertelsen; four step great grandchildren: Logan Olsen, Ledger Olsen, McKinlee Engelby, and Jaxon Anderson; daughter-in-law Jacque Gasca; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Mena Johnson, husband James Draayer, brother Duane Johnson, mother and father-in-law Merle and Andy Anderson and a brother-in-law Perry Anderson.

A memorial gathering will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha.

There will be a celebration of life service in the summer of 2021. Interment will be at the Geneva Cemetery, Geneva, MN.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in area counties; three deaths reported statewide

Cops, Courts & Fires

Sen. Jasinski apologizes for driving while intoxicated

Gallery

4 more Bing-Oh! prizes claimed; $250 coverall prize remains

Cops, Courts & Fires

Truck broken into and other reports

News

Leader in Minnesota’s Karen community dies from COVID-19 complications

News

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new cases in Freeborn County; county’s active cases decreasing

Featured News

A new event center for Northwood

Business

Woman hopes to bring more clothing variety to Albert Lea with new boutique

News

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Business

Making the most of it

Business

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services headquarters on track to finish in spring

Health Updates

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Health Updates

Minnesota congressmen flew Delta after flying with Trump

Gallery

Ongoing construction projects in Albert Lea

Business

Gift card challenge a success for businesses during COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota sees double digit deaths for 4th day in a row

News

Trump at military hospital; new cases among allies emerge

Elections & Campaigns

An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis

Education

‘Her time was cut short’

Featured News

United Way kicks off annual campaign

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota Senate District 27

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dissolutions: September 2020

Business

Hy-Vee to offer childhood vaccinations, flu shots