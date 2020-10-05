expand
October 5, 2020

Sen. Jasinski apologizes for driving while intoxicated

By Associated Press

Published 10:01 am Monday, October 5, 2020

FARIBAULT (AP) — A Minnesota state senator is apologizing for driving while intoxicated.

Republican Sen. John Jasinski, of Faribault, said Sunday he takes “complete responsibility” for driving drunk.

The 54-year-old legislator was cited Saturday in Rice County for driving while impaired with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit of 0.08% and fourth-degree driving while impaired.

“This case is pending and I am awaiting the legal process,” Jasinski said in a statement. “However, I do want to say that I understand my actions affect my family, friends and constituents. I cannot overstate my gratitude for the public’s understanding, support and thoughts during this time.”

Jasinski was released Saturday evening shortly after he was booked, the Star Tribune reported.

Jasinski is assistant majority leader and vice chairman of the Transportation Finance and Policy Committee. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2016 and is up for re-election in November.

