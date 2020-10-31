expand
Ad Spot

October 30, 2020

Second round of livestock processing grants now open in Minnesota

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is opening up a second round of grants aimed at increasing the capacity for livestock processing plants and producers to increase capacity for slaughter, processing and storage in the wake of supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

“Many processors made investments to increase their capacity in order to respond to the industry wide slow-downs during the COVID-19 outbreak, and we want to help them recover some of those costs,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “Others may still be considering adding capacity and we want to encourage them to do so.”

The rapid response mini-grant for livestock processing will offer from $1,000 to $5,000 to applicants to offset the cost of expenses such as adding coolers, refrigeration units, slaughter and processing equipment.

Eligible applicants include processors of meat, poultry, eggs and milk located in Minnesota and Minnesota livestock producers who need storage capacity for processed products until existing markets return or new markets are developed.

Businesses that did not receive funding in the last round or did not receive the full $5,000 amount can apply.

Grant funds can be used to cover expenses incurred between March 2 and Nov. 30 and require a 1:1 match. Applicants must be in business at the time they apply.

The MDA awarded $208,213 to 46 Minnesota livestock processing plants and producers in its previous round of funding.

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Nov. 30, or until all funds are depleted, on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications must be submitted through the online application system.

For more information, visit the rapid response mini-grant for livestock processing webpage or email Courtney VanderMey at courtney.vandermey@state.mn.us.

Funding for the program is made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and is part of a $7.7 million plan announced earlier this month by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to support agricultural producers, meat processors and farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News

Letter: Crimes against humanity

Letter: Why is Albert Lea becoming a ghost town?

Poll results: Which of the following races are you most energized about this election?

Albert Lea High School standout student

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Education

Albert Lea High School standout student

Business

SMIF announces new rural venture communities

News

Fundraiser dinner planned

News

COVID-19 relief funds help farmers restructuring their debt

Health Updates

Free online mental health support groups for individuals and families

News

Local food drive starts

Education

Administrator’s Corner: School district prepares for winter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Quilts and candy donated to Albert Lea fire department

Education

Star class: Hawthorne unity tree

News

MDA hosting free waste pesticide collection event

News

Second round of livestock processing grants now open in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days

Elections & Campaigns

What the 2016 election says about 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Suspect wounded when gun fires during police pat down

News

Judge won’t stop Minneapolis homeless encampment sweeps

News

Gray wolves lose federal protection; state to manage

Elections & Campaigns

Trump complains about Minnesota rally limits

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19: Minnesota reports over 3,000 new cases, 18 deaths

Cops, Courts & Fires

Doors to business damaged and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Timberwolves Beasley charged with threatening strangers with gun

Education

Glenville-Emmons 7th through 12th graders to transition to hybrid learning

Health Updates

Bracing for more bad days, broken records

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden to hold rallies Friday in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota SOS: Too late to mail ballots — but not to vote