expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Laura Sease and Luke Rudberg

Sease & Rudberg

By Submitted

Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Laura Sease and Luke Rudberg of St. Paul were married Oct. 10, 2020, in Mendota Heights by Jaime Konerman Sease.

The bride is the daughter of Jan and Heyward Sease of Albert Lea. She is a 2010 graduate of Owatonna High School and a 2015 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus, where she majored in international business and French. She works in marketing.

The groom is the son of Gail and Tom Rudberg of St. Paul. He is a 2011 graduate of Central High School and a 2016 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus, where he majored in exercise therapy. He works for Twin Cities Orthopedics.

The couple’s wedding plans of 180 people were reworked to a backyard wedding of only parents, siblings and siblings’ spouses (10 people). The ceremony, meals and all activities were outdoors. The bride’s twin sister officiated. The couple plans to have the big wedding as originally planned in one year at Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes.

“How many brides get to wear their dress twice?” their wedding announcement stated.

More News

Editorial: Effects of bullying can have long-term impacts

Sarah Stultz: Clock is running down on campaign season

Al Batt: An eerie yearie is 2020

My Point of View: Looking out for each other key for success in rural areas

News

DNR confiscated equipment auction planned

Education

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School

Health Updates

NAMI plans state conference on mental health challenges

Business

Albert Lea graduate achieves life membership in MDRT

News

Hunters urged to submit samples in CWD areas

Elections & Campaigns

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

Cops, Courts & Fires

AP review finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13th Mower County death reported; hospitalizations continue rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vacant house damaged by fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for drug possession, other violations

Featured News

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Education

School board voices continued concerns over MSHSL fees

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

Is that snow in the forecast?

Elections & Campaigns

Some things to know about Minnesota’s atypical election

News

Video: Matson welcomed home to Freeborn

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arik Matson returns home

News

Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: High new case numbers across the state

News

Highway 251 repaving and culvert replacement project completed

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Longtime Minnesota sports columnist Sid Hartman dies at 100

Elections & Campaigns

Lewis’ hopes for Senate upset may turn on Trump’s fate

News

Report: Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5B