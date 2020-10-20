Sease & Rudberg

Laura Sease and Luke Rudberg of St. Paul were married Oct. 10, 2020, in Mendota Heights by Jaime Konerman Sease.

The bride is the daughter of Jan and Heyward Sease of Albert Lea. She is a 2010 graduate of Owatonna High School and a 2015 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus, where she majored in international business and French. She works in marketing.

The groom is the son of Gail and Tom Rudberg of St. Paul. He is a 2011 graduate of Central High School and a 2016 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus, where he majored in exercise therapy. He works for Twin Cities Orthopedics.

The couple’s wedding plans of 180 people were reworked to a backyard wedding of only parents, siblings and siblings’ spouses (10 people). The ceremony, meals and all activities were outdoors. The bride’s twin sister officiated. The couple plans to have the big wedding as originally planned in one year at Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes.

“How many brides get to wear their dress twice?” their wedding announcement stated.