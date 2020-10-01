expand
Ad Spot

October 1, 2020

School board approves proposed 1.17% levy increase

By Sarah Stultz

Published 11:03 am Thursday, October 1, 2020

The Albert Lea Area Schools board on Monday approved a proposed 1.17% levy increase. 

Jennifer Walsh, executive director of finance and operations for the district, said the proposed levy equates to an increase of $105,000. 

Walsh said the increase is primarily due to a shift in the state aid and levy portion of the district’s revenues.

About 11% of the district’s budget comes from the levy, while about 80% comes from state aid. 

She said because of increased tax base throughout the district, she would expect there to be minimal to no property tax increase on a home valued at $100,000 provided the home’s value stays the same. 

Walsh showed a graph to the board that showed the school portion of property taxes for a $100,000 home since 2014. Taxes were $427 a year in 2014 and $435 in 2020.

In other action, the board: 

  • Approved seven goals for the district for the 2020-21 school year. 

The goals were as follows:

– Prepare district to provide a quality education through the Pathways to Success program for students in a pandemic environment

– Ensure systems are in place to provide a safe environment for students and staff.

– Focus staff development on cultural competence and trauma responsiveness.

– Buildings achieve Level 2 certification in High Reliability Schools: Effective Teaching in Every Classroom.

– Pass an operating levy to maintain district operations.

– Maintain a 12% fund balance.

– Work with the board to build a cohesive team to lead the district. 

The board had some discussion about whether to include a specific goal for graduation rates but ultimately decided to incorporate the Pathways to Success program into the first goal. Within the program, there are goals for graduation rates. 

The board planned to amend the Pathways to Success goals at a future meeting to include both four-year and six-year graduation rate goals. 

School board member Jill Marin said she thought it was important to have the graduation rate goal included for accountability for the board and superintendent.

Member Angie Hanson talked about the importance of having separate goals both for the students who graduate in four years and for the students who may take five or six years. 

  • Witnessed the swearing-in of junior Esther Yoon as a student school board member.
  • Approved five-year property tax abatements for new homes to be built at 1714 Keystone Drive and 1814 Hale Drive. 

 

Education

School board approves proposed 1.17% levy increase

News

First Tribune Bingo-Oh! Fall prize claimed

Health Updates

Mayo: ‘Opioid overdose deaths increasing during pandemic’

Elections & Campaigns

Trump rakes in money, stirs up supporters in Minnesota trip

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27A

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects candidate’s challenge to Minnesota virus rules

Elections & Campaigns

12 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted

News

I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes; ramp detours lifted Thursday between Austin, Albert Lea

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; 16 deaths reported statewide

Elections & Campaigns

Trump visit to Duluth highlights growing fight for union voters

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI after crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash on Highway 13

Elections & Campaigns

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers notch first win of the season, follow up with second

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea soccer falls to Falcons

Elections & Campaigns

Auditor-treasurer outlines voting procedures for election

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Featured News

Colors of autumn

Arts & Culture

Woman uses ancient method in upcoming Art Center show

News

This Week in History: Gun battle in downtown Albert Lea leaves 2 dead

News

Late penalties, license suspensions, collections resume

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 25, 2020

News

Worth County 4-H meeting planned