expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Sarah Stultz: Clock is running down on campaign season

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

 

Election season is drawing to a close. As I write this, we only have two weeks until Election Day, and I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to have a little relief from all the advertisements for political candidates and information on which candidates said what and how the opposition responded.

As promised a few weeks back, I have tried to keep tally of all of the political fliers our household has received in the mail each day. Typically, we have received one or two fliers a day, while on our busiest mail days, we received as many as four. In total, I counted over 30 fliers, though I found out from my husband as I was counting that sometimes he put the fliers directly into the recycling bin without even bringing them inside — so the count is probably closer to 40 or 45.

I don’t know if everyone has been getting fliers or if you’ve instead been inundated with phone calls or text messages. I have noticed an increase in calls from numbers I don’t recognize on my phone, but I haven’t received any text messages from any politicians or organizations. Others I know haven’t been as lucky.

No matter which way you have been hearing about the candidates — either through the candidates themselves, their parties or through others who are supporting or opposing them, they all sure have been vocal this year.

Will we be able to take a sigh of relief when Nov. 3 rolls around, or how long will it be after the election until there is some form of resolution?

In Minnesota, absentee ballots will be accepted up to seven days after Election Day, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. I would assume the majority of ballots would be turned in prior to Election Day, but we really never know with how things have been going this year.

For those of you who haven’t voted yet, we have an Election Guide coming out in the newspaper Oct. 28. We have published Q&As with the candidates and are covering various forums, and we hope you are taking time to educate yourself on what each stands for.

As far as opinion pieces around the election are concerned, we will only accept political-related columns and letters through Oct. 26, with the remaining letters and columns being printed in the Oct. 28 newspaper.

We will not have any political letters or columns in the Oct. 31 issue of the newspaper.

If you haven’t already voted, I encourage you to make sure to educate yourself on the candidates, and take time to know who you’re voting for instead of just guessing based on popularity or party.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Tuesday.

More News

County board approves CARES Act spending

5 things to do this week

Working to save more lives

This Week in History: Vigil held for Jacob Wetterling in Albert Lea on 1-year anniversary of disappearance

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

County board approves CARES Act spending

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Working to save more lives

News

This Week in History: Vigil held for Jacob Wetterling in Albert Lea on 1-year anniversary of disappearance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 15-19, 2020

News

DNR confiscated equipment auction planned

Education

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School

Health Updates

NAMI plans state conference on mental health challenges

Business

Albert Lea graduate achieves life membership in MDRT

News

Hunters urged to submit samples in CWD areas

Elections & Campaigns

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

Cops, Courts & Fires

AP review finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13th Mower County death reported; hospitalizations continue rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vacant house damaged by fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for drug possession, other violations

Featured News

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Education

School board voices continued concerns over MSHSL fees

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

Is that snow in the forecast?

Elections & Campaigns

Some things to know about Minnesota’s atypical election

News

Video: Matson welcomed home to Freeborn

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arik Matson returns home

News

Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: High new case numbers across the state