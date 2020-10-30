expand
October 30, 2020

Robin Gudal: Show kindness, be good to others

By Submitted

Published 3:34 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

 

Have you ever made a statement like “Thanks”? Seems inadequate, but thank you!

Often, I have been humbled by others’ generosity and kindness. My father cared for my mother for years as she has early onset Alzheimer’s, and I was amazed by the dedication, gentle and patient love he showed her in difficult moments of life.

Robin Gudal

Recently my father-in-love passed away. Again, I am humbled and amazed by people’s kindness in words and memorials.

Greggy and I entered into full time ministry in the ’80s with a very modest income, sometimes falling short of our growing little family’s needs. People filled in the blanks; often miraculous answers that made us know we were where Christ wanted us. Have you ever prayed for TP? Well maybe in these COVID days you also have prayed for TP! We have had so many amazing and unbelievable answers to needs, even left on our house steps, with no name. I started a blessing box to record such miracles; we currently have two blessing boxes.

One evening, soon after Greggy’s father passed, he brought home a quilt.

“Who’s that from?” I asked.

He handed me a little note: “Sorry for your loss. What a comfort to know he is home at last.”  It was from A Common Thread, a circle of friends who sew and share. This quilt was perfect; we love to camp and enjoy Minnesota state parks, which is a part of the fabric on the quilt. Written and spoken words seem inadequate to match how our hearts feel.

“And may you have the power to understand, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high, and how deep His love is.” Ephesians 3:18 NLT

“As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now remain in my love.” John 15:9 NIV

Often, I have a hard time comprehending just how much Jesus loves me. I fall short so much in life — a wrong response, anger unbridled, selfishness … the list goes on.  Now is the time to reach into others’ lives in love, random acts of care, showing kindness and just being a good person.

Colossians 3:15-17, NIV: “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

Thank you to all those who have spoken into my life; my heart is filled to the brim!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal, intentional in life, is a wife, momma, nana, friend, and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.

