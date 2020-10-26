expand
October 26, 2020

Robert S. Gulbrandson

By Submitted

Published 5:53 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

Funeral services for Robert S. Gulbrandson will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea, with Rev. Janet Crissinger officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Robert passed away on October 22, 2020 at The Estates of Roseville Nursing Home. He was 94 years old. Previously, he had lived at Cherrywood Pointe Senior Living in Roseville for the past three years.

Robert Stanton Gulbrandson was born on April 5, 1926 in Albert Lea, MN to parents Edward and Rose (Weiss) Gulbrandson. After graduation, Bob joined the United States Navy, serving as a Radio Man for two years until his honorable discharge.

On February 12, 1949, Robert was united in marriage to Janan H. (Kilcoyne).

Bob held many work titles throughout the years. He was a bookkeeper at Wilsons, a Controller at Albert Lea Co-op Creamery, Computer Programmer for Queens Stoves, and a Senior Computer Programmer for the State of Minnesota for 15 years. When Bob wasn’t working, you could usually find him volunteering at many service organizations. He was a member of the Shriners, was a Boy Scout leader, a member of the American Legion, and a lifetime member of the Elks and Masons. Bob enjoyed time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren – and who could forget his feline companion, Spatz!

He is preceded in death by both parents, Edward and Rose Gulbrandson; wife, Janan Gulbrandson in 2013; brother, Jerry Gulbrandson and sister Betty Gulbrandson.

Bob is survived by his children, Lynn (Kristine) Gulbrandson of Ely, MN, Gary (Mary) Gulbrandson of St. Paul, MN, and Pam (Robert) Copeland of Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Kyle (Kaici) Gulbrandson and their children, Bryna and Teagan; Andrew (Jackie) Gulbrandson and their children Logan and Kingston, Brian (Alicia) Copeland, and Kelsey Copeland; as well as many loving extended relatives and friends.

Blessed be his memory.

