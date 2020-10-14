Rebels end season with third place in sections

WELLS — The United South Central girls’ tennis team worked its way through the consolation bracket of the Section 3A tennis tournament, where they finally met Luverne in the third-place match.

In one of their most competitive meets of the season, the Rebels narrowly edged out the Cardinals 4-3 to take home the consolation championship.

Senior Delaney Weber dominated at the No. 1 spot, winning her match 6-2, 6-3.

Fellow senior Alyson Swanson also won at the No. 2 singles spot winning in a tight second set 6-3, 7-5.

The two other singles competitors for United South Central lost their matchups. Senior Kelsie Champman lost at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-4. Junior Elizabeth Romano went into three sets in her match at No. 4 singles. After dropping the first set 6-4, Romano won the second 7-5 before falling in the deciding set 6-3.

In doubles action, the junior duo of Macy and Maya Zebro won in the No. 1 match. After dropping the opening set 6-4, the team came back to take the final two sets 6-4, 6-3.

Seniors Olivia Schwartz and Lauren Zebro also won at the No. 2 spot, defeating their opponents 7-5, 6-3.

In the final doubles match, junior Brooklyn Yokiel and senior Hannah Olson lost a tiebreaker in the second set to lose the match 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Overall the Rebels finish the season with a 10-5 record and a third-place finish in the section.