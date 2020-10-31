expand
Ad Spot
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
October 30, 2020
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Al Batt: I don’t know beans about anything related…
Poll results: Which of the following races are you most energized about this election?
By
Editorial Board
Email the author
Published 8:04 pm Friday, October 30, 2020
More News
A haunted history
Take ballots to drop box or vote in-person
Woman introduced to hunting by her father bags caribou in Alaska
Court Dispositions: Oct. 27-29, 2020
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial: Turn your clocks back; check smoke detectors
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Live United: Remember, we are all in this together this holiday season
April Jeppson: Happy 50th anniversary, Mom and Dad
Amy Klobuchar: Help most vulnerable get access to support
Latest Sports
NRHEG comes back to best USC after trailing 2-1
Albert Lea football cancels third game this season
Vikings’ slide casts shadow over rematch with Packers
2 Vikings, 6 Bulldogs named to Top of Iowa All-Conference teams
Timberwolves Beasley charged with threatening strangers with gun
Latest Stories
A haunted history
Take ballots to drop box or vote in-person
Woman introduced to hunting by her father bags caribou in Alaska
Court Dispositions: Oct. 27-29, 2020
Editorial: Turn your clocks back; check smoke detectors
Latest Style
A haunted history
Building memories while making signs
Organizations
Sease & Rudberg
Stone by stone
Latest Business
SMIF announces new rural venture communities
Grocery store introduces cart cleaning system
‘It doesn’t feel like work when you’re having fun’
Albert Lea woman’s business brings ideas to life
Lou-Rich names new general manager
Latest Local News
A haunted history
Take ballots to drop box or vote in-person
Woman introduced to hunting by her father bags caribou in Alaska
Court Dispositions: Oct. 27-29, 2020
Albert Lea High School standout student
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Arts & Culture
A haunted history
Elections & Campaigns
Take ballots to drop box or vote in-person
Featured News
Woman introduced to hunting by her father bags caribou in Alaska
Cops, Courts & Fires
Court Dispositions: Oct. 27-29, 2020
Education
Albert Lea High School standout student
Business
SMIF announces new rural venture communities
News
Fundraiser dinner planned
News
COVID-19 relief funds help farmers restructuring their debt
Health Updates
Free online mental health support groups for individuals and families
News
Local food drive starts
Education
Administrator’s Corner: School district prepares for winter
Cops, Courts & Fires
Quilts and candy donated to Albert Lea fire department
Education
Star class: Hawthorne unity tree
News
MDA hosting free waste pesticide collection event
News
Second round of livestock processing grants now open in Minnesota
Elections & Campaigns
Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days
Elections & Campaigns
What the 2016 election says about 2020
Cops, Courts & Fires
Suspect wounded when gun fires during police pat down
News
Judge won’t stop Minneapolis homeless encampment sweeps
News
Gray wolves lose federal protection; state to manage
Elections & Campaigns
Trump complains about Minnesota rally limits
Health Updates
Daily COVID-19: Minnesota reports over 3,000 new cases, 18 deaths
Cops, Courts & Fires
Doors to business damaged and other reports
Cops, Courts & Fires
Timberwolves Beasley charged with threatening strangers with gun
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2020, Albert Lea Tribune