expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2020

Police looking for information tied to gunshots fired

By Staff Reports

Published 9:28 am Friday, October 9, 2020

The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information tied to reported gunshots fired Thursday night.

The department stated officers were dispatched at about 10:24 p.m. Thursday to a weapons violation on the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue. The reporting person stated vehicle sounds were heard in the area, along with two gunshots.

Officers were unable to find victims or damage to residences, vehicles or personal property, but did find shell casings.

Based on information and evidence collected, it is believed that a firearm was discharged from a moving vehicle, police stated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Albert Lea Police Department.

The case remains under investigation.

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 9 new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police looking for information tied to gunshots fired

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive theft reports and other calls

News

Race against the fall color clock: Over half of Minnesota already at or past peak

News

Minnesota officials allow larger dining groups in restaurants, as COVID cases continue to rise

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities seeking information tied to vehicle fires

News

County board approves appointment of auditor-treasurer

Cops, Courts & Fires

51 protesters arrested after officer in Floyd death released

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 7th death

News

MSHSL to allow spectators at indoor events

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign sign stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Jason Lewis self-quarantines for 2nd time in week

Elections & Campaigns

2nd Trump-Biden debate to be virtual due to Trump’s COVID-19

Elections & Campaigns

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wildfire risk increases across Minnesota

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea girls’ tennis season comes to an end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths reported statewide

Health Updates

Hospitalization data change draws questions

News

Minneapolis mural dedicated to George Floyd defaced again

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out of vehicle and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Late goal downs Tigers, 1-0

Featured News

5 things to do this week