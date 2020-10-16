Panthers and Rebels compete in Section 2A meet

MONTGOMERY — The boys and girls of the NRHEG and United South Central/Alden-Conger cross country teams competed at the Section 2A meet at Montgomery National Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.

While there is no state meet to qualify for this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, both teams recorded numerous personal bests for the season. The NRHEG girls were unable to field a complete team, however, the boys took 11th place out of 19 teams. The United South Central/Alden-Conger girls’ team came in 13th place and the boys came in 17th place.

First up was the girls’ race. For NRHEG, seventh grader Quinn VanMaldeghem was the top finisher for the Panthers, coming in at ninth place with a time of 21:40.2. VanMaldeghem’s placement would have qualified her for the state meet, but she did earn an All-Section selection.

Junior Torri Vaale came in 21st place with a time of 21:57.3, freshman Annabell Petsinger came in 63rd with a time of 24:23.4 and sophomore Olivia Kofstad came in 109th with a time of 27:56.30.

For United South Central/Alden-Conger, seventh grader Lauren Mutschler was the top finisher, coming in 20th place with a time of 21:57.1. Jenny Mullholland came in 70th place with a time of 24:50.4 and freshman Lyndsay Thunstedt was close behind, finishing in 80th place with a time of 25:33.4. Junior Merideth Klingbeil and senior Bryn Evans also scored for the Rebels, coming in 83rd place and 92nd places, respectively.

Runners who missed the cutoff to score for the team were junior Paige Diekmann, who came in 94th place with a time of 26:30.2, and senior Kristen Hubbard, who came in 107th place with a time of 27:50.8.

Both of the boys’ teams were able to field a full team for the competition. The Panthers were led by senior Daniel Nydegger, finishing in 24th place with a time of 18:47.2. Nydegger was followed by seventh grader Jacob Karl, junior Tylar Malakowsky and sophomore Conner Nelson. Karl came in 50th place with a time of 19:53.0, Malakowsky came in 64th with a time of 20:15.0 and Nelson came in 77th with a time of 20:52.2. The final scorer for the Panthers was sophomore Samuel Christensen, who finished in 83rd with a time of 21:02.9.

Also running for NRHEG was sophomore Elijah Nussbaum and senior Gavin Anderson. Nussbaum came in 113th with a time of 22:49.0 and Anderson came in 121st with a time of 23:33.0.

Finally, the boys’ United South Central/Alden-Conger team was led by sophomore Micah Hamson in 36th place with a time of 19:27.3. Junior Gabe Schroeder was the second-best finisher for the Rebels, coming in 43rd place with a time of 19:34.8.

Rounding out the lineup for the Rebels was eighth grader Kolt Bullerman, freshman Brennan Anderson and sophomore Ethan Kohler. Bullerman came in 97th with a time of 21:542.4, Anderson came in 124th with a time of 23:58.6 and Kohler came in 125th with a time of 23:59.4.