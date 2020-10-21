expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Paid political letter: Think about this before voting for Democrats

By Submitted

Published 8:05 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Several letter writers and guest columnists have suggested that everything would just be peachy if we were to vote only for Democratic Party candidates. Their goal, of course, would be to create a one-party Socialist state. There would be nothing Democratic about this country if that would happen. That is because the Socialists believe they know everything and anyone else doesn’t.

In such a state, your opinion on anything would not be heard unless it agreed with theirs. Anyone with dissenting opinions would be vilified using any derogatory term they could think of. Political correctness would become the rule of law dictated by their activists. That is bad enough but would be made worse because most of the news media would applaud everything they said and did! Of course, if you’re paying attention, all this is happening already! Think about that before you vote for them.

Greg Donahue

Albert Lea

More News

NRHEG drops match to Hayfield

County board approves CARES Act spending

5 things to do this week

Working to save more lives

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

County board approves CARES Act spending

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Working to save more lives

News

This Week in History: Vigil held for Jacob Wetterling in Albert Lea on 1-year anniversary of disappearance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 15-19, 2020

News

DNR confiscated equipment auction planned

Education

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School

Health Updates

NAMI plans state conference on mental health challenges

Business

Albert Lea graduate achieves life membership in MDRT

News

Hunters urged to submit samples in CWD areas

Elections & Campaigns

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

Cops, Courts & Fires

AP review finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13th Mower County death reported; hospitalizations continue rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vacant house damaged by fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for drug possession, other violations

Featured News

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Education

School board voices continued concerns over MSHSL fees

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

Is that snow in the forecast?

Elections & Campaigns

Some things to know about Minnesota’s atypical election

News

Video: Matson welcomed home to Freeborn

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arik Matson returns home

News

Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: High new case numbers across the state