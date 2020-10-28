Paid political letter: Support Trump this election

Today’s Democrats are no longer the party of JFK — who was religious and strongly pro-life.

Statistics show $554 million Planned Parenthood has received from the federal government; this means 328,000 abortions per year at $1 billion for an annual budget. Over 60 million babies in the U.S. have been killed in their mothers’ wombs since Roe vs. Wade in 1973.

Every single Democrat in the Senate, except three, voted in favor of killing babies — up to nine months.

Today, most young people see themselves as survivors of abortion. Students for Life has taught young people that abortion has killed one-third of their generation. Black babies matter?

My son, born in 1973, said, “Thanks, Mom, for giving me life and loving me.”

Look up 1 Kings 2:27. Read the issue of two mothers, each claiming the baby was hers. Pray our judges may have the wisdom of Solomon.

Matthew, Mark and Luke all report the same teaching of Jesus: “Whosoever would harm one of these little ones, it would be better for him if he had a heavy weight fastened about his neck and be thrown into the sea.”

Exodus 23:7: “Do not kill the innocent and righteous.”

1. President Trump has given states the option to deny Planned Parenthood access to Medicaid and other federal grant money because Planned Parenthood uses money for their abortion mills.

2. In 2017, the Trump administration ended U.S. funding of the United Nations Population Fund for which U.S. taxpayers were funding.

On Jan. 24, 2020, President Trump became the first sitting president to address the March for Life in person in its 47-year history leading prestige to the pro-life cause.

Recently, we watched as illegals crossed into our nation; most had phones, flags of their countries and were brought in by cartels and others who want to destroy America. They are attempting to secure financial status with health care and housing. Our ancestors came without any of the amenities, struggled to make a living and took the oath of allegiance for what our country was founded on and stand for.

In 2020, Democrat presidential candidates said that illegal immigrants should have access to free health care either under Medicare for All or other government health programs.

For Americans, like you and me, that means a tax bomb that would hit us to the tune of $50 billion per year, so they can buy votes in our coming election. Thanks, Joe Biden.

Will the left’s socialist nightmare plan for taking control of Washington, D.C., turn our beloved country into a failed welfare state? Our economy border security, religious freedom and national sovereignty are under attack by leftists in power.

Trump said, “I want to thank the American people, most of all, for the selfless sacrifices they’re making for our nation.”

I find in my travels across our great country that millions of Americans love and respect our president, wife and family. Please vote for President Trump.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea