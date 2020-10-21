expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Paid political letter: Hagedorn is wrong on health care

By Submitted

Published 8:08 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Rep. Hagedorn tells voters government-funded health care will close rural hospitals. Hagedorn presents this as a proven fact and a reason to abolish the Affordable Care Act. But, Mr. Hagedorn often gets his facts wrong, and there are multiple academic studies showing Hagedorn is wrong. Rural hospitals have lower operating margins, and more of their patients are uninsured compared to urban hospitals. This means rural hospitals must provide more uncompensated care. The expansion of government insurance in the form of Medicare helped solve this problem. That is why states that expanded Medicare under the ACA, like Minnesota, had less hospital closings than states that refused expansion. This is proven fact. Mr. Hagedorn should be aware of this. But I suspect he simply repeats what his party tells him without checking for himself. We need better representation; we need Dan Feehan.

Debra Hogenson

Waseca

More News

NRHEG drops match to Hayfield

County board approves CARES Act spending

5 things to do this week

Working to save more lives

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

County board approves CARES Act spending

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Working to save more lives

News

This Week in History: Vigil held for Jacob Wetterling in Albert Lea on 1-year anniversary of disappearance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 15-19, 2020

News

DNR confiscated equipment auction planned

Education

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School

Health Updates

NAMI plans state conference on mental health challenges

Business

Albert Lea graduate achieves life membership in MDRT

News

Hunters urged to submit samples in CWD areas

Elections & Campaigns

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

Cops, Courts & Fires

AP review finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13th Mower County death reported; hospitalizations continue rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vacant house damaged by fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for drug possession, other violations

Featured News

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Education

School board voices continued concerns over MSHSL fees

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

Is that snow in the forecast?

Elections & Campaigns

Some things to know about Minnesota’s atypical election

News

Video: Matson welcomed home to Freeborn

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arik Matson returns home

News

Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: High new case numbers across the state