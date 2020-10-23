Organizations

Women Veterans of Freeborn County

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Women Veterans of Freeborn County met at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at American Legion Post 56 in Albert Lea.

Women veterans present included Pat Johannsen, Sandy Maiden, Barb Babb, Judi Olson, Deanna Luedtke and Julie Hamson.

The food pantry requested specific items for the group’s holiday donations.

The treasurer’s report was given, and Olson was thanked.

The group decided to enjoy a Christmas luncheon meeting for December. Luedtke will make reservations.

Articles read included “Your 50-plus Immune System.”

COVID-19 has taught people that immune systems can be out of whack or dysregulated. This is related to the changing way people interact with their environment — everything from what they eat to what they do. There are three major ways bodies manifest immune problems.

• Chronic inflammation along with COVID-19 may hinder systems from forming an appropriate immune response.

• Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis share the common underlying issues of the body’s immune system attacking itself.

• Food allergies are an immune system overreaction that can occur immediately after eating something as benign as peanuts. To a large extent it is caused by changing environments. Bodies deal with thousands of chemicals that were not in the environment 50 years ago, and some not even 20 years ago. Heavy metals, industrial pollution, pesticides, etc. all contribute to the problem. Add to this the general decrease in physical exercise, obesity and more stress as well as increasing age.

There are many older people who have stronger immune systems than some younger people. The answer is really lifestyle.

A short article was read about new Veterans Administration rules. They will allow veterans free access to VA care by shifting billions of dollars from the VA system to private health care systems. Some concern.

An article on the “Perfect Day of Prevention” was read.

Breakfast should include bran and berries to keep immune systems up to par.

Take a brisk walk to keep circulation going. Aim for 30 to 60 minutes a day.

Have post-workout smoothies or salads. Try for about 10 servings of fruits and vegetables daily.

Relaxation routine: consider yoga, tai chi or meditation or even gardening or other hands-on hobbies.

Visit friends virtually or outdoors to avoid loneliness or isolation.

Dine with the fishes like mackerel, tuna or sardines for omega-3 fatty acids.

Begin a screen-free wind down by turning off the phone, computer, etc. about three hours before bedtime. The blue light can suppress the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin.

Babb brought in a copy of the first district newsletter, and the group thought it was well written and informative.

Babb also made two delicious pies for dessert: banana cream and pumpkin cream. She was thanked.

Maiden will take the offerings to the food pantry. She was thanked.

The next meeting of the Women Veterans of Freeborn County will be at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at American Legion Post 56. The group encourages all women military veterans to join for an informal lunch, discussion and camaraderie. They are very casual and people could become as involved as they want to. Call Luedtke at 641-425-3482 for more information.

Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

The Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary No. 552 meeting was Sept. 19 at the Freeborn American Legion. President Sandy Anderson called the meeting to order. The group recited the pledges. The secretary’s report and the treasurer’s report were read and accepted. Bills were presented and approved.

Correspondence was read from two members who are not renewing their memberships this year.

The number of poppies to order was discussed and they will be ordered.

Anderson announced the group’s bylaws have been revised and if anyone would like a copy, let her know, and she will give them a copy.

Anderson read excerpts from the annual report book.

The group donated money for each of the following projects: department president projects, district president project, $5 bill shower, ALA Hospital, Christmas gift shop and to the junior district president. All of the funds go toward helping veterans.

Coming up will be community coffee time from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Legion in Freeborn. Everyone is invited and it is free. Pastries, coffee and orange juice will be served.

Another event coming up is Dec. 6 at the Legion in Freeborn. It will start at 3 p.m. with activities for children, such as decorating cookies and making Christmas ornaments or decorations. Santa will also be there. Christmas cookies, juice and coffee will be served. The lighting of the hospice tree and the reading of the names of those to be remembered will be done as well, and at 5 p.m. there will be a community potluck. After the potluck they will play bingo, and everyone is invited to play. Many children along with adults participate, and everyone has a good time. Everyone goes home with prizes and it is free to play. Last year they gave out over 200 prizes.

The next meeting is Nov. 21 following the community coffee.