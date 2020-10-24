Operation Christmas Child collection planned

The Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection will take place at Bridge Community Church in Albert Lea, according to a press release. The collection week is Nov. 16 through Nov. 23, and hours of collection will be 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 through Nov. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 23. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 to open the collection site. Those with questions can email or call Rose Olson at fotofac94@yahoo.com at 507-402-5067.