expand
Ad Spot

October 14, 2020

Officer Matson returning home next week

By Sarah Stultz

Published 1:49 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

People are invited to welcome him home in Waseca, Freeborn

Nine months after he was shot while on duty, Waseca Officer Arik Matson will return home to Freeborn on Monday. 

People are invited to welcome him along the route of his return, starting first in Waseca and then in Freeborn.

Arik Matson

“The day we have hoped for is finally almost here,” Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page. “Arik will soon be home with his family, his law enforcement family and his friends. We have missed him tremendously and will continue to support him as he recovers from his injuries.” 

Matson suffered a gunshot wound to the head Jan. 6 and in the months that followed has endured several surgeries and months of rehabilitation. 

She thanked the first responders, doctors and nurses who saved Matson’s life, the retired and current law enforcement officers who watched over him at various facilities, the workers who provided him care during his healing journey and the countless people throughout Minnesota and the country who sent well wishes. 

“Your support will never be forgotten,” Vought said. 

People are invited to line the sidewalks in Waseca on State Street from the Waseca Junior/Senior High School to the Waseca Public Safety Building at about noon. 

An escort of emergency vehicles will bring Matson past the people in a drive-by so he can see all who came to greet him. 

The department said people are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and stay on the sidewalks or far off of the roadway. The road will not be shut down during the escort. 

The parking lot of the public safety building will be closed to the public until 2 p.m., and the building will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

After leaving Waseca, Matson will then be escorted to his home in Freeborn, where he is expected to arrive at about 2:30 p.m. 

Freeborn City Councilor Jim Beach said Matson will come into town on Freeborn County Road 29, travel on Center Street west to Fifth Avenue, south on Fifth Avenue to Park Street and then east on Park Street to his home. 

Beach encouraged people to line the streets and welcome him home and to also practice social distancing along this route. 

Matson has worked for the Waseca Police Department since 2013 on patrol, as the D.A.R.E. officer and as a member of the South Central Drug Task Force SWAT team. He previously worked for the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Wells and New Richland police departments. 

In addition to being on the volunteer fire department in Freeborn, Arik Matson is a member of the Freeborn City Council, where he stepped up in 2018 to fill a vacancy.

A separate welcome-home drive-thru celebration is being planned in Albert Lea on a different day. Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.

 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer Matson returning home next week

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Highest death count in months; 1,200 new cases

News

Minnesota House to reconvene for vote on $1.4B bonding bill

News

City to apply for grant funding to clean up arsenic contamination at Blazing Star Landing

Elections & Campaigns

Commissioner candidates face off in forums

Cops, Courts & Fires

Stolen vehicle found and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Q&A: Commissioner candidates weigh-in

Education

The great pumpkin patch

Featured News

5 things to do this weekend

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

News

This Week in History: Firefighters from 13 departments battle blaze

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 12, 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: September 2020

News

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Health Updates

Walz: Minnesota will offer mail-in saliva tests for virus

News

Gov. Tim Walz goes pheasant hunting on opening weekend

News

Statewide youth deer season returns

News

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Continued cases reported in area, statewide

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors: Longer sentences needed for Floyd officers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man injured in accidental shooting and other reports

News

Early antlerless-only deer season this weekend

Health Updates

MNsure.org open enrollment approaching

News

Council voices support for potential $20 million cold storage facility