Nearly 116,000 urged to claim economic payments by deadline

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Internal Revenue Service recently identified and sent letters to nearly 116,000 Minnesotans who may be eligible to receive the economic impact payments but have not yet claimed them, according to a press release. The letter urges recipients to register for an economic impact payment by visiting the IRS’s special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool before the Oct.15 deadline.

“The economic impact payments were sent out to try to spur the economy and help Minnesotans during an unprecedented time,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “We want to make sure that those Minnesotans who may benefit the most from these payments know how to claim them or are connected with groups that can assist them.”

Taxpayer assistance groups in Minnesota that can help individuals claim the payments are:

• University of Minnesota Law School Low Income Taxpayer Clinic: 612-625-5515 or lawclinic@umn.edu

• Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid Low Income Taxpayer Clinic: 612-334-5970

• Prepare + Prosper: 651-287-0187

Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples were sent out in the spring to eligible recipients. The recipients of the recent IRS letter are those who did not file a return for either 2018 or 2019, typically because they appear to have very low incomes and did not have a requirement to file a tax return. An individual is likely eligible for an economic impact payment if they:

• Are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;

• Have a work-eligible Social Security number; and

• Can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

For more information on eligibility requirements, see the IRS’s economic impact payment eligibility FAQs.

Eligible people should not wait to receive the letter and should register now using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool. According to the IRS, those unable to access the Non-Filers tool may submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described in the economic impact payment FAQs.

