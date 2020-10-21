expand
October 20, 2020

NAMI plans state conference on mental health challenges

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will hold its state conference virtually from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, according to a press release. Titled “Mental Health in Challenging Times,” the conference will feature breakout sessions on pressing mental health issues for professionals, individuals living with mental illnesses, family members, advocates and students.

Three keynote speakers will also highlight the conference: Patrice Harris, M.D., a psychiatrist and the first African-American woman to be elected president of the American Medical Association; Thomas R. Insel, MD, psychiatrist, neuroscientist and co-founder of Humanest Care, an online stepped care solution for mental health; and Susan Bartlett Foote, author of “Minnesota’s Crusade for Forgotten Souls: The Roots of Minnesota’s Pathbreaking Mental Health Advocacy.”

Registration is $10 for members, $20 for non-members and $40 for people seeking the 4.5 CEUs. For more state conference details and registration, go to namimn.org or call 651-645-2948.

NAMI Minnesota works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, advocacy and support.

