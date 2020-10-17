expand
Ad Spot

October 17, 2020

NAMI Minnesota offering free online classes

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota has set up a variety of free online mental health classes for October and November, according to a press release. They include classes such as mental illnesses and crisis communication, good mental health in the workplace, hope for recovery, ending the silence, understanding early episode psychosis for families, self-care and mindfulness, in your own voice, creating caring communities, a suicide prevention class called QPR — question, persuade and refer, and more.

The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers and the general public. Find a complete listing of classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go to namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.

NAMI Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea shut out by Austin in home opener

Elections & Campaigns

‘Not just red or blue’: DFL congressional candidate Feehan visits Austin

Education

The time has come

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27A

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 13-15, 2020

Health Updates

Mason City Clinic welcomes new Albert Lea provider

News

NAMI Minnesota offering free online classes

Education

School board candidates discuss issues in forum

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County records 8th death; 21 new cases in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Business

U.S. retail sales grow for 5th month in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

Buildings broken into and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

CEO sentenced for conspiracy to violate sanctions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea drive-thru celebration planned for Matson at Edgewater Park

News

Minnesota House, Senate pass bonding bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects request to delay access to Floyd case filings

News

Minnesota Senate takes up long-delayed bonding bill

News

Bankers survey sees surge in rural parts of 10 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County, but state death count high again; active cases top 10K

News

On #MeToo anniversary, leaders say focus is on inequality

News

Amid pandemic, Minnesota snowbirds wonder whether to stay put or go south

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic lighting event to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Elections & Campaigns

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump