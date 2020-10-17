NAMI Minnesota offering free online classes

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota has set up a variety of free online mental health classes for October and November, according to a press release. They include classes such as mental illnesses and crisis communication, good mental health in the workplace, hope for recovery, ending the silence, understanding early episode psychosis for families, self-care and mindfulness, in your own voice, creating caring communities, a suicide prevention class called QPR — question, persuade and refer, and more.

The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers and the general public. Find a complete listing of classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go to namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.

NAMI Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.