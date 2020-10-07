My Point of View: District needs a representative who will work for the residents

My Point of View by Robin Brown

Voters in District 27A will be able to select a new state representative on Nov. 3. This is an important election for our region because we need a new state representative.

Peggy Bennett was elected to represent District 27A six years ago. The role of a state representative is to represent the needs of their district along with the needs of the entire state. Before a state representative votes on any issue, they consider several factors:

• Their personal beliefs

• Their political beliefs

• The impact their vote will have on their district

• The impact their vote will have on the state of Minnesota

• Their party caucus initiatives

For too many times, Peggy Bennett has voted lockstep with the Republican Party leaders. Her votes have not been in the best interest of District 27A or the state of Minnesota. Does District 27A want Republican leader Kurt Daudt to vote for you?

If we are going to get people back to work, Peggy Bennett needs to be replaced.

At a time when interest rates are at an all-time-low and construction workers are eager for work, Peggy Bennett has followed the directive of the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives and voted against a state bonding bills. A bonding bill would fund local projects in District 27A as well as many other needed public projects throughout the state of Minnesota. Representative Bennett has voted against local, regional and state projects in a time when, for the sake of our economy, we should be investing in infrastructure. Her negative votes are damaging to our economy. Peggy Bennett needs to be replaced.

At a time when our roads and bridges need repair or replacement, Peggy Bennett has not supported providing increased funding. How will we feel when another bridge collapses and people are killed? Will she take responsibility along with her Republican colleagues for unsafe roads and bridges? If we are going to provide safe roads and bridges, Peggy Bennett needs to be replaced.

Over the next four years, Minnesota needs to replace over 200,000 skilled workers. The data is clear. Legislation has been proposed for the past five years that would encourage public high schools to teach vocational classes outside of the traditional school day, in the evenings, Saturdays and in the summer. Students want and need this opportunity. And yet, even though there is a need and even though there is bipartisan support, this legislation has never passed the Minnesota Legislature. While Representative Bennet has co-sponsored such legislation, she has not had the will or the power to get this legislation passed into law. To increase the number of skilled workers in Minnesota, Peggy Bennett needs to be replaced.

We need a representative who will work for us. We need a representative who understands the needs of our district. We need a representative who will fight for District 27A. We need Thomas Martinez.

Thomas Martinez is a family man with a wife and three children. Thomas and his wife both work in the private sector and pay local, state and federal taxes. Thomas Martinez understands the need to work within a budget and get the most out of a dollar.

Thomas Martinez will vote for a state bonding bill that will provide thousands of good-paying construction jobs throughout the state and fund local projects for District 27A.

Thomas Martinez will vote for and fight to obtain funding for public schools to teach vocational programs outside of the traditional school day to increase the number of skilled workers for Minnesota.

Thomas Martinez will vote for funding for safe roads and bridges.

Thomas Martinez will be a great state representative who will represent the needs of District 27A.

Thomas Martinez is an independent thinker who will not be the puppet of political leaders in St. Paul. Thomas Martinez will put the needs of District 27A first.

Robin Brown, a former District 27A representative is a member of the Freeborn County DFL Party.