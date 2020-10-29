MPPOA announces candidate endorsements

The board of directors of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the largest public safety organization in the state, released its list of endorsed candidates in the 2020 general election for Minnesota state Senate and House of Representatives as well as for Minnesota’s federal offices, according to a press release. The full list of endorsed candidates can be found on the MPPOA website at www.mppoa.com/images/Endorsements_List_Final.pdf.

The MPPOA has regularly endorsed state and federal candidates who support public safety personnel and legislative priorities, the release stated. Candidates from races in the Tribune’s coverage area endorsed by the MPPOA are District 27A Rep. Peggy Bennett (R) and Senate District 27 challenger Gene Dornink (R). MPPOA-endorsed candidates in national races representing Minnesota are U.S. Senate challenger Jason Lewis (R) and 1st District U.S. House Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R).

The MPPOA represents Minnesota’s 10,000-plus public safety officials who hold active law enforcement licenses in the state of Minnesota. Members include police officers, correctional officers, dispatchers and firefighters.