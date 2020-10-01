expand
Ad Spot

October 1, 2020

Millard S. Hamborg

By Submitted

Published 12:29 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

Funeral Services for Millard S. Hamborg, of Albert Lea, were held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 2,  2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. His daughter, Reverend Daphne Hamborg, as well as  Reverend John Holt officiated. Interment was in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Millard died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. John’s on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea. He was 92.

He was born on June 14, 1928 near Twin Lakes in Freeborn County, Minnesota, the son of Martin and  Selma (Hovland) Hamborg.  Millard married Phyllis Strehlo on July 3rd, 1952 in Morristown, MN, and they shared their lives together  for over 68 years. Millard and Phyllis were a wonderful example of lasting love and devotion for their  children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.  Millard worked as a cabinet maker for Streater Inc. for more than 30 years before retiring in 1991.

Millard S. Hamborg

He  continued to use his cabinetry and woodworking skills well into retirement making many wood pieces  that can be found in their home, as well as in First Lutheran Church and the community.  Throughout the years Millard and Phyllis graciously volunteered their time to help others. For many  years they were active volunteers with RSVP, Ride Services, the Senior Center and First Lutheran  Church.  Millard was a wonderful musician who played accordion both privately and professionally for over 78  years. He began playing at send-off parties for soldiers going into WWII when he was 14 yrs old. He  continued playing for dances, fairs, nursing homes and senior centers until he was 88 yrs old.  Millard is survived by his wife Phyllis, his children: Daphne Hamborg of Albert Lea, Roland and his wife  Dr. Amy Hamborg of Prescott, WI, Joan Vanderploeg and her husband Rick of Albert Lea; grandchildren:  Ben (Andrea) Hamborg of Plymouth, MN, Dr. Josh (Katie) Heaton of St. Paul, MN, Joe Hamborg of  Decorah, IA, and Tessa Hamborg of Florida, Tara (Kevin) Lawyer of Swanton, Vermont, Jay (Katie)  Vanderploeg of Rincon, Georgia; 8 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Genevieve Adams and Jule  Moldenhauer and many nieces and nephews.  Millard is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Selma Hamborg, his siblings: Mabel Weckwerth  and her husband Bernard, Norris Hamborg and his wife Shirley, Gladys Hamborg, Roy Hamborg and his  wife Dorothy, Dorothy Kermes and her husband George, brothers-in-law Lloyd Adams and Roy  Moldenhauer.

News

Second Bing-Oh! prize claimed

News

Transfer station, landfill fall hours start

News

MSHSL approves winter sports season; no state tournaments for fall

Cops, Courts & Fires

Duluth police investigating attack on photojournalist

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Total Minnesota cases pass 100,000

Education

School board approves proposed 1.17% levy increase

News

First Tribune Bing-Oh! Fall prize claimed

Health Updates

Mayo: ‘Opioid overdose deaths increasing during pandemic’

Elections & Campaigns

Trump rakes in money, stirs up supporters in Minnesota trip

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27A

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects candidate’s challenge to Minnesota virus rules

Elections & Campaigns

12 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted

News

I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes; ramp detours lifted Thursday between Austin, Albert Lea

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; 16 deaths reported statewide

Elections & Campaigns

Trump visit to Duluth highlights growing fight for union voters

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI after crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash on Highway 13

Elections & Campaigns

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers notch first win of the season, follow up with second

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea soccer falls to Falcons

Elections & Campaigns

Auditor-treasurer outlines voting procedures for election

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Featured News

Colors of autumn