October 30, 2020

MDA hosting free waste pesticide collection event

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is hosting a waste pesticide collection event Nov. 16 for those in Anoka, Hennepin and Isanti counties, according to a press release. Through the free event, homeowners, businesses and farmers can safely dispose of unwanted and unusable pesticides.

The MDA has collected over 8 million pounds of pesticide around the state since the waste pesticide collection program started in 1990. The program accepts unwanted and unusable agricultural and consumer-type pesticides including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and rodenticides. However, crop oils, adjuvants, pesticide rinsate, fertilizer, treated seed, contaminated soil and empty pesticide containers are not accepted.

The collection is open to farmers, homeowners, commercial pesticide applicators, golf courses, lawn care companies, structural pest control operators and other pesticide users. No pre-registration is required.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Hennepin County Recycling Center and Transfer Station, 8100 Jefferson Highway, Brooklyn Park, MN 55455.

The collection event will accept up to 300 pounds of eligible product at no cost. If you wish to drop off more than 300 pounds of product, contact the MDA at 612-214-6843.

Visit the MDA website for more information on the waste pesticide collection program.

