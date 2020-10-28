expand
October 28, 2020

Mayo Clinic Health System to recognize World Stroke Day  

Someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every four minutes, someone dies of stroke, making it the sixth leading cause of death in Minnesota, according to a press release.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and Albert Lea will light the front entrance of each facility red Thursday evening to recognize World Stroke Day.

Taking quick action in response to stroke signs is crucial in increasing the chance of survival, the release stated:

• Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arms or legs, especially on one side of the body.

• Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or difficulty understanding speech.

• Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

• Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or lack of coordination.

• Sudden severe headache with no known cause.

Stroke is devastating and often results in life-changing and permanent disabilities. Survivors can require intensive rehabilitation and face significant challenges in navigating clinical and community services on the road to recovery.

The Mayo campus lighting program recognizes significant local and national events, and brings attention to health-related causes like World Stroke Day.

