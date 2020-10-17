expand
Ad Spot

October 17, 2020

Mason City Clinic welcomes new Albert Lea provider

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

Dr. Brittany Waletzko Bartz is currently scheduling appointments for Albert Lea and its surrounding communities, according to a press release.

A native of Albany, Waletzko Bartz was a child who dreamed of helping people, the release stated.

“In family medicine, I have the privilege of being present in some of the most intimate and vulnerable moments in people’s lives,” she said in the release. “I enjoy making patients laugh, teaching them something new about their condition and celebrating even small steps of progress. Each day has potential: I might learn a new wisecrack from an elder and high-five a baby all in the same day.”

Brittany Waletzko Bartz

Waletzko Bartz received her undergraduate degree from St. Olaf College in Northfield and her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center in Des Moines.

Waletzko Bartz is offering a range of primary care services including contraceptive care, general family medicine, obstetrics, pediatric and adolescent care, preventative medicine and women’s health at Mason City Clinic’s 2580 Bridge St. location in Albert Lea. Those wishing to schedule an appointment can call 507-473-2249.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea shut out by Austin in home opener

Elections & Campaigns

‘Not just red or blue’: DFL congressional candidate Feehan visits Austin

Education

The time has come

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27A

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 13-15, 2020

Health Updates

Mason City Clinic welcomes new Albert Lea provider

News

NAMI Minnesota offering free online classes

Education

School board candidates discuss issues in forum

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County records 8th death; 21 new cases in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Business

U.S. retail sales grow for 5th month in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

Buildings broken into and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

CEO sentenced for conspiracy to violate sanctions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea drive-thru celebration planned for Matson at Edgewater Park

News

Minnesota House, Senate pass bonding bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects request to delay access to Floyd case filings

News

Minnesota Senate takes up long-delayed bonding bill

News

Bankers survey sees surge in rural parts of 10 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County, but state death count high again; active cases top 10K

News

On #MeToo anniversary, leaders say focus is on inequality

News

Amid pandemic, Minnesota snowbirds wonder whether to stay put or go south

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic lighting event to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Elections & Campaigns

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump