October 6, 2020

Marvyl Hazel Callahan

By Submitted

Published 10:28 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Marvyl Hazel Callahan, age 93, passed away suddenly October 2, 2020. She was born March 14, 1927 in Albert Lea, MN to Henry and Ora Schewe (Emery). Marvyl graduated from Emmons High School in Emmons MN. She married Thomas D Callahan October 23, 1947. She was a life-long resident of Freeborn County and a member of St James Catholic Church Twin Lakes, MN.

Marvyl was a very beautiful lady both outside and inside. She was the best mother, grandmother, great grandmother that anyone could ever ask for.

Marvyl enjoyed watching westerns, Minnesota sports teams and game shows on television. She kept up on current events and enjoyed doing puzzles. She lived on the family farm until her death and enjoyed watching the wild life on the farm.

She will be greatly missed.

Marvyl was proceeded in death by her husband Thomas, parents Henry and Ora, brothers Lawrence, Melvin, Raymond, Robert, Howard, Leroy and sisters Laura and Grace.

She is survived by her children Iris (Jon) Denzene, Irene (Charles Haatvedt), Allan (Kathy Johannsen), Leo, Jerry and Dean Callahan. Grandchildren Katie Callahan Twin Lakes, MN, Daylan (Krysten) Callahan St Paul, MN, April (Quintin) Auten Alabaster, AL. Great grandchildren twins Hanna and Gabriel Callahan and Emerson and Danny Auten and many nieces and nephews.

There was a private graveside service with immediate family members on 10/5/20.

Obituary and guest book are available online at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

