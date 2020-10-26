expand
Ad Spot

October 26, 2020

Marvel Emelia Schewe

By Submitted

Published 10:30 am Monday, October 26, 2020

Funeral Service for Marvel Schewe will be held on Thursday (10/29) at 11AM at Bear Lake Concordia Lutheran Church. Rev. Tim O’Shields will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required for entry into the service and seating will be limited. The service will be livestreamed via Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Marvel Emelia Schewe

Marvel Emelia (Helland) Schewe passed away on October 24, 2020 of natural causes at St. John’s Lutheran Community – Luther Place.

Marvel was born on September 25, 1926 in Albert Lea to Gilbert and Sally (Benson) Helland. She grew up on a farm in rural Emmons and graduated from Emmons High School. On October 20, 1946 Marvel was united in marriage to Herbert Schewe. They made their home on Herbert’s family farm. Marvel worked very hard on the farm with Herbert where they raised six children. She was a kind, caring mother, generous person, and a very good cook. No one ever left Marvel’s home hungry.

In 1993 Marvel and Herbert retired from farming and moved to Albert Lea. She was a member of Bear Lake Concordia Lutheran Church, Ruth Circle and WELCA.

Marvel is survived by her children Virgil (Jan), Gaylen (Margaret), Jerel (Julie), Bonnie (David) Lair, Doreen (Dean) McCall, Beth (Ried) Peterson; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers Glen (Alicia) Helland, Floyd Helland and friend Penny, brother-in-law George Scott; sister-in-law Doris Quinn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert; siblings Lester (Maxine) Helland, Leona (Harold) Bye, Velma (Francis) Cunningham, Gertrude (Melvin) Mattson, Rudolph (Jean) Helland, and Esther Scott; sister-in-law Karen Helland.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Marvel Emelia Schewe

17 cited for underage drinking, 2 for social host violations and other reports

5 injured in crashes on interstates

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

17 cited for underage drinking, 2 for social host violations and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

5 injured in crashes on interstates

News

Minnesota nursing homes in rural areas see staff shortages worsen with COVID-19

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump focus on battleground states in 11th-hour pitch

Health Updates

Are neighboring states part of rural Minnesota virus growth?

Albert Lea Magazine

Building memories while making signs

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State health officials report 21 new deaths — 2 in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Albert Lea Magazine

Pumpkin spice and all things nice

Albert Lea Magazine

A lamp of their own

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea welcomes home Officer Matson

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans have already voted

Featured News

A new haunting hayride

Elections & Campaigns

Jim Hagedorn stops in Albert Lea to see construction at former Elks Lodge building

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 20-22, 2020

Gallery

Gallery: Area fall colors seen by readers

News

Operation Christmas Child collection planned

Education

Southwest standout students

News

DNR welcomes people with disabilities at WMAs

Elections & Campaigns

New resources for voters with disabilities

Education

Star class: Sibley music

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Consider factors for operating levy