Marriages: September 2020

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in September 2020:

Jenna Michele Hanson and Shawn Ladon Ellingson, both of 16600 810th Ave. in Glenville

Oscar Hernandez Sanchez and Jacquelyn Lopez, both of 525 Triangle Drive in Albert Lea

Jeremy David Boeck and Melissa Francis Schoon, both of 2314 Larson Ave. in Albert Lea

Lydia Marie Mckee and Kirk Donald Fauska, both of 55 Roberta Court in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

William Velazquez and Amanda Yvette Plaza, both of 205 Mcarthur Drive in Albert Lea

Skyeler Tusen Miller and Meghan Inza Gardner, both of 602 Pillsbury Ave. in Albert Lea

Jordon Don Olson and Alicia Marie Heilmann, both of 604 Third Ave. in Freeborn

Blake Scott Adams and Marie Elizabeth Morem, both of 1106 Richway Drive in Albert Lea

Christopher Lee Schmidt of 914 Luther Place Apartment 3 in Albert Lea and Lisa Lea Janning of 604 25th Ave. NW Apartment E in Austin

Marc Edouard Gauthier and Kathryn Ellen Kellner, both of 229 Rue Elgar in Montreal, Canada

Timothy James Williams and Sherry Ann Adams, both of 907 Cedar Ave. in Albert Lea