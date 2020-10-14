Marriages: September 2020
Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in September 2020:
Jenna Michele Hanson and Shawn Ladon Ellingson, both of 16600 810th Ave. in Glenville
Oscar Hernandez Sanchez and Jacquelyn Lopez, both of 525 Triangle Drive in Albert Lea
Jeremy David Boeck and Melissa Francis Schoon, both of 2314 Larson Ave. in Albert Lea
Lydia Marie Mckee and Kirk Donald Fauska, both of 55 Roberta Court in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
William Velazquez and Amanda Yvette Plaza, both of 205 Mcarthur Drive in Albert Lea
Skyeler Tusen Miller and Meghan Inza Gardner, both of 602 Pillsbury Ave. in Albert Lea
Jordon Don Olson and Alicia Marie Heilmann, both of 604 Third Ave. in Freeborn
Blake Scott Adams and Marie Elizabeth Morem, both of 1106 Richway Drive in Albert Lea
Christopher Lee Schmidt of 914 Luther Place Apartment 3 in Albert Lea and Lisa Lea Janning of 604 25th Ave. NW Apartment E in Austin
Marc Edouard Gauthier and Kathryn Ellen Kellner, both of 229 Rue Elgar in Montreal, Canada
Timothy James Williams and Sherry Ann Adams, both of 907 Cedar Ave. in Albert Lea