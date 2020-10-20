expand
October 20, 2020

Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Funeral Service for Marjorie Schoeppler will be held on Wednesday (10/21) at 1:30 p.m. at West Freeborn Lutheran Church. Rev. Steven Schwartz will officiate. Burial will be in West Freeborn Cemetery. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Marjorie Clarissa (Thofson) Schoeppler was born to Hamilton and Esther Thofson in Hartland, MN on April 12, 1932. She grew up on her family’s farm with her brothers Earl, Verlyn, Virgil, and Donald Thofson. She attended New Richland High School and graduated as valedictorian in 1950.

After high school, Margie attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, studying chemistry and biology. She continued her education earning her Master of Science degree in chemistry at Mankato State University. Following the completion of her education, she began teaching high school chemistry classes. She eventually became a professor of chemistry at the University of Northern Iowa, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Margie married Rev. Donald Schoeppler on June 8, 1957. Together, they had one son, Kevin Schoeppler, and one daughter, Rita Rae. Margie lived a humble life of service to God as a pastor’s wife and mother for 30 years. After retirement, Don and Margie settled in Freeborn, MN where they lived happily for many years. Their grandson, Carl Honeycutt, was born in 1994 and their granddaughter, Amber Honeycutt, was born in 1996.

Margie passed away on October 14, 2020, at her home in Freeborn, MN. She was 88 years old. Margie is survived by one brother, Virgil Thofson, and his wife, Arlene; her son Kevin Schoeppler, and his wife Carol; her daughter Rita Rae; and Rita’s children, Carl and Amber Honeycutt.

