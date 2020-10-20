Man arrested for drug possession, other violations

Police arrested Teontae Tazjion Thomas, 19, for felony removal of a serial number on a firearm, felony fifth-degree possession of over 42.5 grams of marijuana, felony fifth-degree possession and gross misdemeanor possession of a firearm by an ineligible person after a traffic stop at 6:44 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

Items illegally dumped

Illegal dumping was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday at 90100 Freeborn County Road 46.

1 cited for underage consumption

Police cited Jesus Lara Rangel, 19, for underage consumption after a traffic stop at 2:32 a.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and South Shore Drive.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 12:44 p.m. Monday. The caller reportedly lived in Texas and someone in Albert Lea had used his identity to open a Minnesota Energy account.

Campaign signs stolen

Two Biden campaign signs were reported stolen at 2:58 p.m. Monday at 120 N. Third Ave.

DFL campaign signs were reported taken at 5:06 p.m. Monday at 1502 Southview Lane.