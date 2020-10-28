Lou-Rich names new general manager

Lou-Rich and its parent company, Innovance, announced Lee Gulbrandson has been named general manager of Lou-Rich effective Oct. 21, according to a press release.

Gulbrandson has been an important contributor to Lou-Rich’s success for many years, the release stated. He began his career at Lou-Rich working in production in April 2002. He went on to Minnesota State University-Mankato, where he earned a degree in manufacturing engineering. Gulbrandson has excelled in a variety of positions at Lou-Rich, including manufacturing engineering, lean manufacturing, project engineering and most recently has overseen business development and engineering services.

Gulbrandson has extensive technical knowledge of Lou-Rich’s engineering and manufacturing processes, along with a dedicated focus on the success of its customers, the release stated.

In his new position, Gulbrandson will oversee all aspects of Lou-Rich’s sales and operations, including account management, program management, customer relations, materials, operations, shipping/receiving, quality, project engineering, manufacturing engineering, programming, tooling and maintenance.