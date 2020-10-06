Lorraine L. Reim

Funeral Services for Lorraine Reim will be held at 10 AM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Alden City Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required in the funeral home at all times.

Lorraine (Tomlinson) Reim was born September 7, 1921 in Alden, Minnesota to Levi and Olive (Stoddart) Tominson. She grew up and received her schooling at Alden High School. She was a member of Redeemer Church. On December 10, 1940 she was united in marriage to Leo Reim. Lorraine worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for Hershey Roofing. She was a member of the Eagles Club and enjoyed crafts, dancing, and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Lorraine passed away October 5, 2020 having lived to reach the age of 99 years.

Lorraine is survived by daughters, Juanice Doyle and Clarice (Roger) Bakken; son Whitney (Kathleen); grandchildren, Richard (Peggy) Bakken, Roseann (Mike) Heavner, Whitney Alan (Michele) Reim, Penny Grangruth; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo; sons, Rodney and Charles; grandson, Ryan Bakken; granddaughter, Brenda Doyle; parents, Levi and Olive Tomlinson; sister Margaret Becker; In-laws Charles and Emma Reim.