expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Lorraine “Joan” Deyo

By Submitted

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Lorraine “Joan” Deyo, age 92 of Austin, Minnesota passed away peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Prairie Senior Cottages of Albert Lea. Joan was born in Mankato, Minnesota, to Bernie and Jennie (Jorgensen) Skjeveland on June 3, 1928. She grew up in Austin and attended Austin Schools. On March 30, 1946, Joan was united in marriage to Mike Deyo in Austin. The couple was blessed with three children, Desiree, Sandra and Steven. Joan worked numerous jobs serving the community of Austin. Joan liked playing games, crocheting, and loved her shopping trips. She also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and camping. Joan will be dearly missed.

Lorraine “Joan” Deyo

Survivors include her daughter, Desiree (Ron) Osmon of Austin, Minnesota; seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four brothers, Lowell “Sonny/Moe” (Kathy) Skjeveland of Austin, Minnesota, Eugene “Chip” (Elaine) Skjeveland of Rochester, Minnesota, Darrell “Red” (Janet) Skjeveland of Faribault, Minnesota, Leslie “Les” Skjeveland of Tyler, Texas; two sisters, Sharon “Cherry” (Richard) Waller of Austin, Minnesota, Carol “Cooky” (Lawrence “Larry”) Bruggeman of St. Ansgar, Iowa; sister-in-law, Linda Skjeveland of Port Charlotte, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Jen Skjeveland; husband, Mike Deyo in 2001; daughter, Sandra; son, Steven; and two brothers, Lionel in infancy and Hugh “Ole.”

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 1:00-2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to recipient of donor’s choice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Hazel E. (Moss) Peterson

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new cases, 15 deaths statewide

Lorraine “Joan” Deyo

Snowfall temporarily stalls fall harvest in Minnesota

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new cases, 15 deaths statewide

News

Snowfall temporarily stalls fall harvest in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Freeborn County absentee voting requests almost double 2016

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vandalism reported at mall and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

Cops, Courts & Fires

3-year-old airlifted to Rochester after Saturday hit-and-run in Austin

Health Updates

Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared

News

Surgery successful for GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

17 cited for underage drinking, 2 for social host violations and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

5 injured in crashes on interstates

News

Minnesota nursing homes in rural areas see staff shortages worsen with COVID-19

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump focus on battleground states in 11th-hour pitch

Health Updates

Are neighboring states part of rural Minnesota virus growth?

Albert Lea Magazine

Building memories while making signs

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State health officials report 21 new deaths — 2 in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Albert Lea Magazine

Pumpkin spice and all things nice

Albert Lea Magazine

A lamp of their own

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea welcomes home Officer Matson

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans have already voted

Featured News

A new haunting hayride

Elections & Campaigns

Jim Hagedorn stops in Albert Lea to see construction at former Elks Lodge building