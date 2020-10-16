expand
October 16, 2020

Lorraine Dillavou

By Submitted

Published 12:36 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

Funeral Service for Lorraine Dillavou will be held on Wednesday (10/21) at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Rev. Eileen Woyen will officiate. Burial will be in the Freeborn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday (10/20) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences are welcome at www.bnayviewfuneral.com

Lorraine (Gjersvik) Bangert Dillavou passed away peacefully October 15, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Lorraine was born October 21, 1929 to William and Laura (Larson) Gjersvik at their home in Nunda Township and was the oldest of seven children. She was baptized November 17, 1929 at Silver Lake Lutheran Church Northwood, IA.

Lorraine Dillavou

Lorraine grew up in Emmons, MN where she attended country school. Her family then moved to Manchester, MN and Lorraine then attended Freeborn High School graduating in the Class of 1948.

Lorraine married Harold R. Bangert February 26, 1950. To this union six children were born. Harold passed away May 11, 1962. She then married Leland (Lee) Dillavou on December 28, 1971. Lee passed away January 12, 1997.

Lorraine was a stay at home mom and in later years she did housecleaning. She was a member of Concordia Pickerel Lake Church and West Freeborn Lutheran Church where she was a member of various circles, quilting groups, Alter Guild and at one time was the Directress. Other social circles included membership of the City of Freeborn Red Hat Society and Bone Builders along with an exercise group at her residence in Albert Lea.

Lorraine loved to cook and bake homemade buns, lefse, pies, donuts, freezer strawberry and rhubarb jams and many canned goods all of which she shared with family and friends. She enjoyed ceramics, making many pieces for herself. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, western movies, and Lawrence Welk. Lorraine and Lee loved fishing together, traveling and raising Lhasa Apsos. They loved their flower gardens and even entered some as exhibits at the Freeborn County Fair. Lorraine always loved going to lunch with her friends as well.

Lorraine’s family was her passion and she was so very proud of all their accomplishments.

Lorraine is survived by her children LeAnn (Glen) Juveland, Laurie (Gene) Chicos, Randy (Patti) Bangert, their children Shanna (Adam) Drescher, their daughters Brooklyn and Aubrey, Josh (Elizabeth) Bangert, Ryan Bangert, Alyssa (John) Krause; Cindy Sonnek (Ron) and their children Heather (Nick) Johnson and their children Korbyn and Kolter, Chad (Kate) Sonnek and daughter Izabella, Stacey (Eric) Neubauer and daughter Ihlee; Mike (Michelle) Bangert and their children Dylan and Samantha; Michelle (Michael) Healy and their children Casey (fiancé Connolly) and Chole. Honorary great grandchildren Lauren and Reed Bohonek, friends Jordan and Emily Bohonek and Mike Dahl.

Also surviving Lorraine are step sons Clayton (Janet) Dillavou and their children Amy (Andre) Figueroa and son Uly, Robert (Halleina) Dillavou and their sones Gavin and Reese; son-in-law Martin Polama and children Rebecca, Izabella and Carlos; Craig (Karen) Dillavou and their children Jeffrey (Jennifer) Dillavou and sons Luke and Jack, Jason (Megan) Dillavou and their children Hayden, Nollan, Careen, Merrin, Broden and Adalyn.

She is also survived by brother Frank (Pat) Gjersvik, Ken (Jan) Gjersvik, Darlene (Dennis) Albright, Lloyd (Cathy) Gjersvik, sister-in-law Carol Gjersvik, brother-in-law Floyd Berntsen, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold Bangert of 12 years and husband Lee of 25 years, brother Wilbur Gjersvik, sister Margaret Berntsen, and step-granddaughter Beth Polama.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, West Freeborn Lutheran Church Alter Guild, Freeborn Cemetery Association or Mayo Hospice.

“To Love and Be Loved is the Greatest Joy on Earth” was a favorite saying of Lorraine’s.

