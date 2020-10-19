expand
October 19, 2020

Lorelie Louters

By Submitted

Published 10:28 am Monday, October 19, 2020

Lorelie Louters was born on May 4, 1938, beloved daughter of the late Laurence and Alice Mae (Hermann) Louters. She grew up in Hollandale, MN, alongside her sisters Cindy and Mary.

Lori, as she was affectionately known by many, was a career teacher for Middle School and High School. Most of her career was spent at the Chicago Christian High School in Palos Heights, Illinois where she taught history, social sciences, coached softball, and was a Guidance Counselor. She was a longtime member of Hope Christian Reformed Church in Oak Forest, Illinois.

Lori was a dedicated caregiver to her mother Alice and her sister Mary through the end of their lives. She loved her many summers spend walleye fishing on Lake Kabetogama, Minnesota.

Lori died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea. She was 82.

She is survived by her brother-in-law Ray Swierenga, niece Brenda (Swierenga) Furlow and nephew Brian Swierenga, her aunt and many cousins, grand-nieces and -nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Mary Louters and Cynthia Ann (Louters) Swierenga.

Graveside services for Lorelie will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 24 at the Hollandale Cemetery, Hollandale, MN. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Lorelie’s memory to Friendship Ministries at friendship.org.

