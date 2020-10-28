expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Letter: Who you vote for reflects your values

By Submitted

Published 8:09 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Would it be safe to say who you vote for, in a way, is a reflection of you, your values and what you see as quality characteristics? Here is a list that I believe most all parents try to instill in their children. Key word is try. No one is perfect.

Be humble

Be honest

Be truthful

Treat others with respect

Don’t brag

Don’t call names

Don’t cheat

Don’t lie

Don’t make fun of others

Don’t mock

Do not exploit others

Be faithful

Show/have empathy

Embrace diversity

Don’t pass the buck

Take ownership

Don’t bully

Don’t intimidate

If you make a mistake, admit it and say you’re sorry

You are no more important/better than anyone else

Do not seek constant praise

Admit and learn from your mistakes

Be a role model

Be self reflective

Be responsible for your actions

Be kind

When you vote, remember your children are watching.

Al Helgerson

Albert Lea

More News

Knights continue dominance

‘It doesn’t feel like work when you’re having fun’

Albert Lea woman’s business brings ideas to life

Candidate Q&A: United States Senate

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Business

‘It doesn’t feel like work when you’re having fun’

Business

Albert Lea woman’s business brings ideas to life

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: United States Senate

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: District 1 U.S. House of Representatives

News

This Week in History: Albert Lea football team named Big Nine Conference champions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 23-26, 2020

Gallery

Rock Your Socks Walk/Run takes place in Albert Lea

Business

Lou-Rich names new general manager

News

Emerging Farmers Working Group members announced

Health Updates

Minnesotans can enroll in health insurance through MNsure.org

News

Ruby’s Pantry scheduled

News

Past Kiwanis president thanked

Health Updates

Mayo Health System reinstates visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise in southeast Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Court to hear challenge to Minnesota mailed ballot extension

Elections & Campaigns

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump hits Midwest

News

Local couple recognized as Angels in Adoption

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Supreme Court race sits on back of ballot this year

Lake Mills

Bulldogs headed to regional final for first time since 2017

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new cases, 15 deaths statewide

News

Snowfall temporarily stalls fall harvest in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Freeborn County absentee voting requests almost double 2016

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vandalism reported at mall and other reports

News

Field reports: What Minnesota deer hunters can expect this season