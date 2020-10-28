Letter: Who you vote for reflects your values

Would it be safe to say who you vote for, in a way, is a reflection of you, your values and what you see as quality characteristics? Here is a list that I believe most all parents try to instill in their children. Key word is try. No one is perfect.

Be humble

Be honest

Be truthful

Treat others with respect

Don’t brag

Don’t call names

Don’t cheat

Don’t lie

Don’t make fun of others

Don’t mock

Do not exploit others

Be faithful

Show/have empathy

Embrace diversity

Don’t pass the buck

Take ownership

Don’t bully

Don’t intimidate

If you make a mistake, admit it and say you’re sorry

You are no more important/better than anyone else

Do not seek constant praise

Admit and learn from your mistakes

Be a role model

Be self reflective

Be responsible for your actions

Be kind

When you vote, remember your children are watching.

Al Helgerson

Albert Lea